One man charged in Davenport shots fired incident near West 2nd Street

Davenport Police responded to multiple calls of shots being fired near West 2nd Street and North Howell Street early this morning.

According to a Davenport Police Department press release, 22-year-old Michale Havig was found in the street after walking out of a home and firing a weapon.

Police say he looked to be drunk and admitted to drinking alcohol. He had a.209 blood alcohol level.

He's charged with reckless use of a firearm, carrying a firearm while under the influence and intoxication.