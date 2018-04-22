One man dead after fatal crash in Kewanee

One person is dead after an accident at a State Park in Henry County, Illinois. According to Illinois State Police, it happened Saturday night at Johnson Sauk Trail State Park. Police said a small group of people on skate boards were coasting down hills on Lakeshore Road using a truck to pull them up to the top of the next hill. Authorities said one of the skate boarders, 20-year-old Brett Meier, was holding onto the truck while being pulled up the hill when he fell from his board. Meier was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by Illinois State Police.