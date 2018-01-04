One man dead after head-on crash with semi in Des Moines County

One man is dead after a head-on collision Wednesday morning, January 3, 2018. The accident happened around 9:36 a.m. at Highway 99 and Huron Road.

The Iowa State Patrol reports that Josiah Timothy Boyd of Raritan, Ill. was southbound on Highway 99, just north of Huron Road when the car he was driving crossed the center line and hit a semi head-on.

Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word on the condition of the semi driver.

The accident remained under investigation at the time of this report.