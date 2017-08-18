Neighbors react to fatal shooting in Davenport

An eerie feeling in a Davenport community after one man is dead after a shooting in Davenport, Friday morning.

Dozens of police responded to shots fired call around 9 AM on Scott and 14th street, Police blocking off the entire road, questioning witnesses in search for answers.

Moments later they found a man on the ground with a gun shot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Residents in the area say they're worried about safety in the area.

"There's a lot of kids in this neighborhood, they're always walking around, it's a lot of kids so this is scary for these little kids," said resident Ashaie Frison. "It's still sad in the neighborhood right now it's been a sad day people still walking around puzzled from what just happened."

Davenport police say the scene is still under investigation as they continue to comb through the area looking for leads.

Police say if there is anyone with information in Friday's shooting you are encouraged to call them immediately.

