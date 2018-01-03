One man found dead on Rock River in Rockford

An elderly man was found dead on the ice Wednesday morning by Rockford Park District employees.

Rockford Fire says employees of the park district saw something on the ice from a nearby bike path and notified authorities just before 8:00 this morning.

It is unknown how long the man was on the river at this time.

Winnebago County Coroner was called to the scene as officials are working to identify the man.

The cause of death is under investigation by Rockford Police and the coroner's office.

We'll update this story with new information when we have it.