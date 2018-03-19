One man has died after an early morning fire in Kewanee

One man has died after a structure fire in Kewanee Monday morning. Crews were called to the 600 block of Wilbur Street in Kewanee just after 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews reported extensive fire involvement on the first floor with it spreading to the second floor of the home. Crews did locate a 58-year-old male who was removed from the home but was pronounced dead at the scene.

State and local authorities are investigating. The cause is undetermined at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. Fire crews were on scene until 6:30 a.m.