One man in the hospital with serious injuries following early morning shooting in East Moline

East Moline Police are investigating after one man was shot early Sunday morning. Authorities said they were called to the 1800 block of 28th Avenue for a 24-year-old male who had been shot. Upon arrival, police discovered the shooting actually happened in a parking lot on the south side of the 1300 block of 13th Avenue. There, police found several handgun shell casings.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The shooting is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. Police are looking for help identifying witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call East Moline Police at 309-752-1546 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the smartphone app P3 Tips.

If your information leads to an arrest you will receive a cash reward.