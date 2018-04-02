One man injured during early morning shooting in Davenport

One man is in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Davenport. Police responded just after 2 a.m. after a report of shots fired. Officers said one man was shot and taken to Genesis for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time and the name of the victim is not being released. A witness nearby tells TV6 she heard five gunshots.

Prior to this shooting, officers were on scene near 5th and Harrison Street. Police said the two incidents are connected, but could not give any other information. This incident is still under investigation. Call Davenport Police at 563-326-7979 with any information.