One of largest icebergs on record just broke off from Antarctica

Scientists knew it was going to happen, it was only a matter of when.

Now, one of the largest icebergs ever recorded – about the size of Delaware – has broken away from Antarctica.

The event was confirmed Wednesday by a U.S. satellite as it passed over an area known as the Larsen C Ice Shelf, which is now approximately 12 percent smaller as a result of the lost mass.

Researchers say the breaking away process known as calving happened sometime between Monday, July 10, and Wednesday, July 12.

The mass, which British researchers estimate weighs around a trillion tons, has not yet floated away from its position, perhaps because it is being held up on underwater hills or water currents.

The iceberg was already floating before it broke away so there is no immediate impact on sea levels, however, it will likely leave Larsen C more vulnerable to future erosion which would contribute to sea rise, researchers say.