One person air lifted to Peoria after three vehicle crash on I-74

Illinois State Police responded to a three vehicle crash on I-74 near Milepost 55, that's just east of Knoxville, Illinois.

Police say a red Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on I-74 when it crossed through the center median and into eastbound lanes of traffic.

The truck hit a White Buick and was then hit by another car traveling eastbound.

All three vehicles then went into the right hand ditch of I-74.

The drivers and passengers of the two cars were taken to a Galesburg Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the F-150 was air lifted to Peoria with life threatening injuries.

The roadway is now open.

Police are still investigating.