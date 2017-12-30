One person air lifted to Peoria after three vehicle crash on I-74

KNOXVILLE, Ill (KWQC)- Illinois State Police responded to a three vehicle crash on I-74 near Milepost 55, that's just east of Knoxville, Illinois.
Police say a red Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on I-74 when it crossed through the center median and into eastbound lanes of traffic.
The truck hit a White Buick and was then hit by another car traveling eastbound.
All three vehicles then went into the right hand ditch of I-74.
The drivers and passengers of the two cars were taken to a Galesburg Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the F-150 was air lifted to Peoria with life threatening injuries.
The roadway is now open.
Police are still investigating.