One person and a dog died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near the GENESEO exit in Illinois.

Illinois State Troopers say a Ford Escape SUV lost control on a bridge deck and spun. A semi-truck then hit the vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

A passenger in the backseat of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. A dog was also killed in the crash.

Traffic is now open in all lanes.