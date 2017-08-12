One person dead after car plows into protesters in Virginia

UPDATE: A car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia today And it was caught on camera.

We should warn you this video is disturbing.

The video shows a silver car moving down a narrow street toward protesters marching peacefully and then plowing into the group.

One witness said the driver slammed on the gas through the crowd and sent bodies flying.

Then the driver put the car in reverse and backed-up the street with its front bumper dragging and a few people chasing after it.

The Associated Press is reporting at least one person was killed and 19 others injured.

It happened two hours after violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters.

The nationalists were holding the rally to protest the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a city park.

