One person dead after two-vehicle accident in Farley, Iowa

One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Farley, Iowa on Wednesday evening.

At approximately 5:43 p.m. the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa State Patrol, Farley Fire and Farley Ambulance Services responded to the westbound exit ramp of Highway 20 at Farley for reports of a two-vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, officers learned an international work truck was traveling westbound on Highway 20 and exited onto the Farley exit ramp. While taking the exit, the truck had slowed down, a separate car was also taking the exit ramp and failed to slow down. The car ran into the rear of the truck.

Officials found the driver of the car unresponsive and life-saving measures were performed by emergency responders. The driver was transported to Mercy Hospital by Farley Ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Dubuque County Medical Examiner's Office advised the body will be transported to Ankeny for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family members.

The accident remains under investigation.