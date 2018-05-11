1 person dead after vehicle found in wetlands area

One person has died after their vehicle was found in the wetlands area near the Cedar River in Muscatine County.

According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in around 2:00 p.m. on May 10. The call was for a vehicle underwater with one person inside. The press release said the vehicle was on the west side of the Cedar River Bridge off of Highway 22.

Officials said 47-year-old Traci Lynn Avis of Muscatine was removed and transported to University of Iowa Hospitals. There, she was later pronounced dead.

Officials are planning an autopsy.