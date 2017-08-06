One person dead following Davenport hit and run

Davenport Police are investigating after a hit and run incident killed one person sometime early Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched to the area of 100 W 55th Street at approximately 7:49 am on August 6 for a call about a pedestrian struck. The victim was pronounced dead on scene. Police are unsure of exactly when the accident occurred.

The victim is currently only being identified as a 25-year-old male from Rock Island.

The Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit is investigating this incident. Anyone with information about the accident is encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via mobile app "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."