One person dead in shooting at Illinois Mall

KWQC's sister station, 23 News, is following a shooting at CherryVale Mall that left one person dead.

The victim is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30 years old.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says a call of shots fired came in around 4:15 p.m. Friday. While many details aren't known at this time, Caruana believes at least one car was involved. The shooting happened near the Macy's entrance on the south side of the mall.

Stick with TV-6 and 23 News on-air and online for updates.