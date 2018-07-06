One person dies after I-74 rollover accident in Henry County

First responders from numerous agencies responded to a fatal rollover accident Thursday night in Henry County, Illinois. The accident happened on westbound Interstate 74 near the Andover exit at around 8:20 p.m.

Officials say the vehicle left the roadway, traveled into the right-hand ditch, the driver over corrected and the vehicle rolled across both westbound lanes of traffic. It came to rest on its passenger’s side in the passing lane of the interstate. The driver who died and passenger were transported to Illini Hospital. There's no word on the condition of the passenger.

Their names are being withheld pending notification of family.