UPDATE: One person has died after a grain bin accident in La Moille

UPDATE: The Bureau County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who died in the grain bin accident as 73-year-old Roger Cogdal of rural LaMoille.

-----------------

One person has died after a grain bin accident in Bureau County.

Officials tell TV-6 the call came in just before 8:30 Tuesday night. They were called to a farm for the incident.

When crews got to the scene they began the process to empty out the bin that was filled with corn. The fire chief says there was one person inside the bin and that person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person's identity is not being released at this time pending family notification.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.