One person has sustained serious injuries after early morning assault in Davenport

The Davenport Police Department is investigating after one person was hospitalized with serious injuries following an early morning assault.

On Friday, May 11 just before 3:40 a.m., police were called to the area of 300 West Kimberly Road for reports of an assault victim.

Upon arrival, preliminary information indicated the victim was walking in the area when they were attacked by an unknown subject. During the assault, personal items were taken from the victim.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.