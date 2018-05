Davenport Police responded to a report of shots being fired in the 200 block of Sturdevant Street just before 7 p.m. Sunday Night.

When they got there, they found a pile of glass in the street from a car window being shot out.

Police say two cars were shooting at each other in that area, one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

No word on the severity of that person's injuries.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

This is a developing story.