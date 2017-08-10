One person hospitalized after two vehicle accident in Henry County, Iowa

One person was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle accident Wednesday, August 9. Officials were called to the intersection of Highway 34 and Benton Avenue, west of Rome, Iowa around 5:30 p.m..

Sheriff's officials say Mitchell Moothart, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa failed to stop at a stop sign while crossing the median. His pickup then hit the side of a westbound vehicle causing it to skid and roll over.

The driver of that vehicle, Jana Brumbaugh, of Agency, Iowa, was taken to the Henry County Health Center.