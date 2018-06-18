One person hospitalized in Davenport after early morning shooting

One person has been hospitalized in Davenport after an early morning shooting.

The Davenport Police Department tells TV-6 that a shooting victim arrived at Genesis East with unknown injuries early Monday morning. It's unclear where the shooting occurred.

Police also said there was an early morning police-chase, but could not yet confirm it was connected to the shooting.

There is no word on if anyone is in custody, but police say there is no known threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this online and on-air as soon as we get more information.