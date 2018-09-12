Crash involving a semi truck and car injures one person in Clinton County

One person is injured in an accident in Clinton County on Tuesday, September 11. Deputies responded just after 10:30 p.m. to the area of the Wapsipinicon River Bridge and Highway 30 between Calamus and Wheatland.

Officials say the driver and lone occupant in the car was trapped in the vehicle on the bridge. The semi-tractor trailer was partially submerged in a flooded area along the north side of the highway. First responders were able to get the driver out of the car, who was then taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Highway 30 between Calamus and Wheatland was closed for about 2 1/2 hours Tuesday due to the accident which is still under investigation.