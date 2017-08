Mediapolis Fire and Rescue crews responded to an ATV accident late Saturday night. It happened at 11:30 p.m. on the 9100 block of 260th Street.

Officials say 29-year-old Travis Nelson of rural Mediapolis was injured. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A passenger was uninjured during the accident.

No citations were issued. Iowa State Patrol assisted Des Moines County deputies in responding.