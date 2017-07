A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident Monday afternoon, July 17. The accident happened around 4:27 p.m. on Blanding Road, about one mile east of S. River Road.

Officials say a motorcycle driven by 70-year-old Russ Pearson of Rockford, Ill. was found at the scene when officers arrived. They say Pearson was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before they arrived. His condition was not reported.

The incident remains under investigation.