Silvis, Carbon Cliff and Hampton Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of 15th St. in Silvis around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Silvis Fire Chief John Winters says the fire started in the back of the single family home, but crews are still investigating how it happened. The back of the home has extensive fire and smoke damage.

One person was taken from the home to a local hospital.

No word on if the home is a total loss, or how much in damages the fire caused.