One person injured in motorcycle accident in rural Jo Daviess County

Jo Daviess County Sheriff's say around 1:39 p.m. Saturday afternoon they received a call of motorcycle crash on North Blackjack Road.

Deputies say 42-year-old Jennifer A. Ordonez was going southbound on North Blackjack Road just south of North Pilot Knob Road when she lost control of the motorcycle and veered off the road.

After leaving the road, her motorcycle overturned and crashed into a mailbox.

She was taken to the Midwest Medical Center for Treatment.

No word on the extent of her injuries.