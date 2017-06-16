One person injured in single vehicle accident in Davenport

Police say a driver was injured in a single vehicle accident on Thursday June 15, 2017. Around 4:07 p.m. first responders were called to the 4700 block of Eastern Avenue.

Police say before the accident, the vehicle was headed northbound on Eastern Avenue when the driver veered onto the east shoulder and then back across the road. the vehicle struck a maintenance access point and a fence on the west side of Eastern Ave and continued northwest-bound through the fence striking the house at 1657 Irishwoods Cir.

The driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver's identity was not released by police.