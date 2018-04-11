One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning near McCausland

One person has died after an early morning single-vehicle accident south of McCausland. Officers responded to the accident at 3:27 Wednesday morning in regards to a single-vehicle accident.

Responding officers located the vehicle at the intersection of 240th Avenue and 290th Street south of McCausland. The single occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased driver is being withheld pending family notification.

An investigation of this incident is being completed by the Scott County Sheriffs Office Accident Investigation Response Team.

The Scott County Sheriffs Office was assisted by McCausland Fire Department and Medic Ambulance during this incident.