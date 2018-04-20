UPDATE: One person is dead following an early morning fire in East Moline

UPDATE 5:35 a.m.: Battalion Chief Gary Robertson tells TV-6 one man has died following the fire in East Moline. Crews were called to a structure fire on 30th Avenue near 2nd Street around 4:15 a.m.

Responding crews found heavy smoke coming from the home and were able to recover a victim from inside of the home.

Battalion Chief Robertson says the roof did collapse and due to this crews had to fight the fire from the outside.

At this time officials do not know what caused the fire, or what the man's cause of death is at this time. The victim's name is being withheld pending family notification.

The State Fire Marshal's Office has been called due to the fatality.

Silvis, Rock Island Arsenal and Moline Fire Department's helped assist East Moline. No other injuries have been reported.

ORIGINAL: One person is dead following an early morning fire in East Moline. Crews were called to the fire after 3:30 a.m. on Friday, April 20.

