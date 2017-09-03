One person killed in single vehicle accident in Scott County

Emergency crews responded just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, September 3rd for a report of an accident. It happened 9000 block of 140th Street, or Highway 61, near Blue Grass.

Police say a car was traveling westbound and attempted to overtake a vehicle to the right on the gravel shoulder. The vehicle lost control and crossed both lanes of travel, entered the median and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the person is being withheld pending notifications to next of kin. The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.