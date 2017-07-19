One person rushed to hospital following fire in Jackson County

One person had to be airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals after sustaining injuries from a house fire in Jackson County on Wednesday.

Officials say that at approximately 5:50 am, the LaMotte Fire department was dispatched to 39 South Main Street in Zwingle, Iowa. Byt the time crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The only occupant managed to escape the flames but was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. The victim's condition is currently unknown.

Agencies that assisted include the Andrew Fire Department, the Bernard Fire Department, the Key West fire Department, Key West Ambulance, Maquoketa Ambulance, and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.