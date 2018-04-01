One woman dead after shooting in Galesburg

One woman is dead following a shooting overnight in Galesburg. Police responded to Seminary Street Pub on 105 South Seminary Street, just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday after a report of shots fired. Officers said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Jenni McGruder. McGruder was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Knox County Cornoner. Galesburg Police are continuing to investigate. If you have any information you're asked to call Detective Kevin Legate at (309) 345-3765 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044.