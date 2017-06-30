Oops! NBA Star mistakenly gives out Illinois man phone number

An Illinois man says after an NBA star gave out his phone number at a press conference, he started getting a lot of calls.

Michael Byrne says in just one day he received hundreds of calls and texts meant for former Chicago Bull Jimmy Butler.

Byrne's number is just one digit off from Butler's. Butler gave his phone number out at a press conference on Thursday and suggested critics call him.

Byrne has gotten texts wishing Butler luck on his new Minnesota team and offers to meet for dinner and drinks.

Byrne says he is in-between jobs right now and as a result, he is answering every call just in case it's a new employer.

Byrne isn't even a sports fan and had to Google Butler to figure out who he was. Bryne figures the hype will die down soon, and with it, the number of calls he is receiving.