Opening statements Tuesday in trial of man accused of injuring Buffalo police chief

A jury was seated today and opening statements will begin Tuesday morning in the case of a 20-year-old man accused of badly injuring a police chief in Scott County, Iowa during a pursuit last September.

Logan Shoemaker is charged with attempted murder in connection with a police pursuit which injured Buffalo Police Chief T.J. Behning.

The pursuit began with Davenport Police giving chase to a vehicle they say Shoemaker was driving when Shoemaker was in an accident with a garbage truck.

Shoemaker is accused of threatening the life of the truck’s driver, taking possession of it, then continuing to lead officers on a pursuit in the garbage truck when he reached a location where Behning was waiting with stop sticks.

Court documents say Shoemaker then veered the truck toward Chief Behning's squad car, striking it head-on and giving Behning serious injuries from which he is still recovering nine months later.