The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Ashleigh Schossow.

Schossow was last seen at Hillcrest in Dubuque, Iowa on June 20 at 5 p.m.

However, authorities say she has recently been sighted in the Cedar Rapids area.

Schossow is a white, 13-year-old female who is 4 ft. 8 in. tall.

She was last seen at Hillcrest wearing jeans and a t-shirt. She has freckles across her nose and cheekbones.