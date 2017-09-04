Optimist Club raises money by putting up flags

You may have seen full-sized American Flags washing some neighborhoods in red, white and blue.

The flags are part of a fundraiser for local optimist clubs.

Well before many are awake, Bob Clancy and his two volunteers are going yard to yard putting up those American Flags.

"We've got three houses in a row on this side," Clancy says while driving in the Old Oakwood neighborhood in Moline.

"The idea of the program is to get more folks to fly the flag to support our country, the flag, our military and our veterans," Clancy added.

For just 45 dollars, anyone can get a full-size flag in their yard, Optimists and volunteers put them out on five holidays, Memorial Day, Labor Day, 4th of July, Flag Day and Veteran's Day.

"We put a little white line on the curb to help mark them for us," he said.

The idea is taking hold, in just this year, the program has grown to 351 flags. Their first goal was 200 flags in the first year, but after surpassing that the club upped it to 600 flags.

All of that money stays right in the QCA to help youth and adult charities the Optimist Club Supports.

"We've been able to expand the number of programs that we're working on," Clancy said. "We're going to be able to increase and instead of giving maybe a couple hundred dollars, we can give a thousand dollars."

It's not just money the program brings.

"Its cool to see when we're done," said Treyton Lamphier, one of the volunteers who puts the flags in.

"Its just five mornings to come out here and put up the flags. You feel that pride and sense of duty for putting them up," he added.

Iowa Optimist Clubs have been doing this program for years, this is the first program in the Illinois Quad Cities.

If you would like to have a flag in your yard, just go to Breakfastoptmisits.com

