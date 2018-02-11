Oquawka residents look for answers following brutal death of their cat

Oquawka police are investigating the death of a cat that some residents are saying was brutally killed last night.

Residents found the cat pinned to a sharp deer horn statue, right outside of the Schlotzhauer assisted living facility in the area. The cat, who residents called "Mama Cat," was apart of that home for 10 years, and it was a heavy loss for those residents.

For residents like Louise Stimpson, she knows mama cat when she was just a kitten. "We slept together, we did all the things together," Stimpson said. "She was the boss, she ruled the roost."

Schlotzhauer home administrator, Tammy Ferguson, says she believes someone walked into the unlocked facility through the back door. She and other residents believe the person walked through the facility while people were sleeping before catching and killing the cat out front.

"I'm very sickened that a lovely sweet cat was brutally murdered," Ferguson said.

Footprints can still be seen leading up to where their cat was killed, in a town that's mostly quiet and safe, residents are warning others to keep their pets indoors.

"For those of you who have animals, please keep them indoors at night, keep your doors locked," said Dan McKune.

The humane society in the area - they say this is the first time, they've experienced a brutal act like this in the Oquawka area. They also sent flowers to the assisted living facility in Mama Cats honor.