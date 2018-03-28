Orange County to join fight against California sanctuary law

Updated: Wed 9:58 AM, Mar 28, 2018

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — California has courted a reputation for fighting the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

But at the local level, there's a brewing backlash.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to condemn the state's sanctuary law and join a federal lawsuit trying to have it declared unconstitutional.

The law limits cooperation between police and federal immigration authorities. It was passed last year by the Democrat-controlled Legislature. All the Orange County supervisors are Republican.

The county has 3.2 million people, about a third of them immigrants and was considered a longtime GOP stronghold, although Democrats have been making inroads.

Some critics called Tuesday's vote a political and symbolic move with real little significance. But it does illustrate that despite California's reputation, longstanding divisions remain when it comes to immigration.

Read the original version of this article at apnewsarchive.com.

 