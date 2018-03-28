Orange County to join fight against California sanctuary law

California has courted a reputation for fighting the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

But at the local level, there's a brewing backlash.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to condemn the state's sanctuary law and join a federal lawsuit trying to have it declared unconstitutional.

The law limits cooperation between police and federal immigration authorities. It was passed last year by the Democrat-controlled Legislature. All the Orange County supervisors are Republican.

The county has 3.2 million people, about a third of them immigrants and was considered a longtime GOP stronghold, although Democrats have been making inroads.

Some critics called Tuesday's vote a political and symbolic move with real little significance. But it does illustrate that despite California's reputation, longstanding divisions remain when it comes to immigration.