Organization collects donations for domestic survivors

Volunteers with the organization Family Resources spread out Saturday morning across the QCA to collect basic items for survivors of violent crimes.

Organizers collected items such as toiletries, cleaning supplies, and baby items. The annual “Fill the Truck” event took place outside 13 Hy-Vee stores in Muscatine, Clinton and the Quad Cities. Organizers say their goal is that each location comes back with a full truck so they can continue to serve the families that utilize their program.

“Typically when they come into our shelter, they come with pretty much nothing because they are fleeing and need to get out immediately. So they come with nothing, so the donations today assist the survivors with those much-needed items throughout the year at our shelter,” said Ashley Odom, Director of Survivor Services for Family Resources.

The organization says in the last year they served around 800 domestic survivors. If you would like to help with donations visit: http://www.famres.org/ways-to-give

