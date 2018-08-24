Organization combating overdoses by training and giving out Naloxone

According to the CDC, the number of overdoses in the country has increased. In 2017, there was more than 72,000 overdoses. A local nonprofit is trying to combat those numbers by handing out free preventable overdose kits.

“I used to be a pill addict, opioid addict, I used to do crack,” said Lindsey Brix, Quad Cities Harm Reduction volunteer.

For Lindsey Brix, turning to drugs was not something she wanted to do. Medication became a treatment tool for her to cover up her pain.

“I was sexually abused by my brother,” said Brix. “That's when I turned to drugs and the street life,”

Her steps in life turned around when she met Kim Brown, founder of the non-profit organization Quad Cities Harm Reduction. Each Friday night, she and Kim and volunteer Dennis Platt walk the streets of Davenport. They pack their backpacks with naloxone kits and start training.

“This is what the medicine looks like,” said Platt, QC Harm Reduction volunteer.

Each bag comes with three bottles of Naloxone and three sterile syringes. They also have instructions and a hot line number for people to call. Along with a standing order that makes it legal for people to carry the kit. With fentanyl also increasing in the streets, they have started carrying fentanyl kits to help people know if the drug is in what they are using.

“So just draw it up,” said Platt.

The drug is designed to reverse an overdose.

“If you get somebody in the ambulance alive, you did it, you give us a call,” said Platt.

Getting to do this outreach started when Brown helped passed a Naloxone bill in Iowa in 2016, but the reason behind it was painful.

There's nothing worse than losing a child to something preventable, overdose is preventable,” said Brown, founder of QC Harm Reduction.

It was from that tragedy that she started looking for ways to make change in the community and to help people who use drugs. Along the way, they have met people who have seen different things in the streets of Davenport.

“I ain’t seen nobody go into an overdose, but you come down here, you're going to see a lot of them off that,” said Jonaeshia Morning, a trainee.

The trainees say they are now thankful for the work QC Harm Reduction is doing.

“A lot of my friends have gone through bad stuff,” said Hannah York, a trainee. “I am just open to helping anybody because it could be my friend or somebody I don't even know,”

“That's not cool, I’d rather help them get on their feet and stop using them drugs,” said Tyrah Jackson, a trainee. “Instead of keep sitting there and feeding them drugs and watch them die,”

“It's a mental illness, it's the same as depression. Everyone thinks people choose to have addictions and that's not true,” said Demetra Collins, a trainee.

It’s also because of the people they have trained that a difference is being made.

“Since January, we've had volunteers like you reverse over 136 drug overdoses. Here in the Quad Cities, here,” said Platt.

The work they do doesn't always come easy.

“We have a big problem in Scott County and every other county in Iowa and every state in this nation,” said Brown.

However, they know the impact will go a long away.

“It's wonderful to be able to help my people out. Where I was once upon a time, it's a great feeling, it's a wonderful feeling,” said Brix.

“There's no way to fail doing this because even people who aren't receptive, you have made them aware that this is a service that's available,” said Platt.

The nonprofit organization is also having an Overdose Awareness Walk Saturday at Vander Veer Botanical Park. The walk will start at 10 a.m. the purpose of the event is to raise awareness about how opioid overdose has impacted our community.