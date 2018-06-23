Organization says fighting juvenile crime starts with forming relationships

A local organization fighting to address the juvenile crime in the Quad Cities says it all starts with forming relationships with the families and children in the affected neighborhoods.

Community members from surrounding areas gathered Saturday morning at the Christian Fellowship outreach in Rock Island and talked about the importance of learning to form relationships and bridging that gap once relationships are formed.

The outreach training was held by Quad Cities Boots on the Ground. This is the second outreach training the organization has held to address juvenile crime. They focused on educating people, who will be going out and talking to parents of young children.

They say once they are finished with this training, their goal is to start hitting the streets. They plan to start out in neighborhoods in Davenport, Bettendorf, and expand to other neighborhoods in the Quad Cities. Although juvenile crime continues to grow, organizers say with the support of the community and everyone working together, the problem can be tackled little by little.

“Let's start getting out, doing what we need to do. To try and save some of the young lives that are out here,” said Donald Austin, President of Boots on the Ground.

Right now the organization says they are in need of more community members to join them and continue to tackle the problem. The group plans to start door knocking and going out into neighborhoods starting July 7th.

