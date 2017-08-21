Organization warns UI freshman about wages at block party

Freshmen at the University of Iowa are about to start classes Monday. Saturday they kicked off the school year with a block party.

The freshman got a taste of school spirit and free food. One organization made sure to give the students a taste of something else.

"Over 50 percent of the student population does not get paid the Johnson County minimum wage of $10.10," Ryan Hall said.

Hall is a member of Iowa Action and student engagement and is also running for city council.

"Housing here is unaffordable for many people and if we're not getting paid $10.10 then we can't afford that," Hall said.

One student had applied to work in the dining halls, now he's thinking twice about it.

"Well, first of all, I was shocked about how high they are raising tuition for in-state and out-of-state, and I had no idea about the wage thing," freshman Trevell Shupe said.

The University says most students are frequently paid $9.50 an hour, with others getting between $10.10 and $8.20.

The group says it's not enough.

The group says it confronted UI president Bruce Harreld at the event, they say his answer was that the university doesn't have the money to be able to pay more.

The University also provided a statement telling us quote:

"The University of Iowa strives to provide market competitive salary rates to its employees, whether students, staff and/or faculty. Employment with the university provides the convenience of remaining on campus with an employer who understands that your academics come first."