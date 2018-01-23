ACADEMY AWARDS: Haddish's Oscar noms banter delights many online

7:20 a.m.

Tiffany Haddish is getting some love on Twitter for her energetic, fun-loving presentation of the Oscar nominees, including a few dance moves and a creative pronunciation or two.

Haddish, a huge hit in "Girls Trip," even got co-announcer Andy Serkis into the spirit, and the two chuckled their way through the proceedings, injecting needed energy into the early morning affair.

"We gotta see that 'Dunkirk,'" Haddish quipped to Serkis at one point. "Seem like a lotta people like it."

Haddish got the most attention for her several attempts at pronouncing the name Daniel Kaluuya, a best actor nominee for "Get Out." She ended with "Kallelujah!" and then quipped: "He knows his name." One Twitter user commented that Haddish could mis-pronounce his name anytime.

___

7:05 a.m.

It's the year of the woman for this year's Oscar nominees.

Greta Gerwig became just the fifth woman nominated for best director and "Mudbound" director of photography Rachel Morrison made history as the first woman nominated for best cinematography in nominations announced Tuesday for the 90th annual Academy Awards.

And four of the nine best picture nominees feature a female protagonist.

The cascading fallout of sexual harassment scandals throughout Hollywood put particular focus on the best director category, which for many is a symbol of gender inequality in the film industry.

___

6:55 a.m.

"Mudbound" cinematographer Rachel Morrison is making history Tuesday as the first woman nominated for the cinematography Academy Award in the Oscars' 90-year history.

Morrison will compete against four men in the category: Roger Deakins ("Blade Runner 2049"), Bruno Delbonnel ("Darkest Hour"), Hoyte van Hoytema ("Dunkirk"), and Dan Laustsen ("The Shape of Water).

The same five photographers were nominated for the American Society of Cinematographers' awards, which will be presented on Feb. 17. Morrison's latest feature, "Black Panther," also opens in theaters that week.

The 39-year-old director of photography's other credits include "Fruitvale Station," ''Dope" and the HBO film "Confirmation."

___

6:05 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best director have been announced by the film academy. They include: "Dunkirk," Christopher Nolan; "Get Out," Jordan Peele; "Lady Bird," Greta Gerwig; "Phantom Thread," Paul Thomas Anderson" and Guillermo del Toro; "The Shape of Water."

___

6 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best animated feature film have been announced by the film academy. They include: "The Boss Baby," ''The Breadwinner," ''Coco," ''Ferdinand" and "Loving Vincent."

___

5:55 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best actor in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"; Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"; Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"; Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"; Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

The best supporting actor nominees include: William Dafoe, "The Florida Project"; Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"; Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"; Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

___

5:52 a.m.

Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" has landed a leading 13 nominations and Greta Gerwig became just the fifth woman nominated for best director by the Academy Awards.

"Mudbound" cinematographer Rachel Morrison made history as the first woman ever nominated in the category in nominations announced Tuesday.

The film academy voted in nine films as best picture contenders: "The Shape of Water," ''Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," ''Lady Bird," ''Get Out," ''The Post," ''Dunkirk," ''Call Me By Your Name" and "Phantom Thread."

"The Shape of Water" came just shy of tying the record of 14 nominations shared by "All About Eve," ''Titanic" and "La La Land."

___

5:50 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: "Call Me By Your Name," ''Darkest Hour," ''Dunkirk," ''Get Out," ''Lady Bird," ''Phantom Thread," ''The Post," ''The Shape of Water" ''Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

___

5:46 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best actress in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They are: Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"; Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"; Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"; Meryl Streep, "The Post."

___

5:45 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best song in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: "Mighty River" from "Mudbound; "Mystery of Love" from "Call Me By Your Name"; "Remember Me" from "Coco"; "Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall; and "This is Me" from "The Greatest Showman."

___

5:40 a.m.

Oscar nominees for best foreign-language film have been announced by the film academy. They include: Chile's "A Fantastic Woman"; Russia's "Loveless"; Lebanon's "The Insult"; Hungary's "On Body and Soul"; and Sweden's "The Square."

___

5:38 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best supporting actress in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"; Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"; Leslie Manville, "Phantom Thread"; Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"; and Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water."

___

5:30 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best original score in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: "Dunkirk," Hans Zimmer; "Phantom Thread," Jonny Greenwood; "The Shape of Water," Alexandre Desplat; "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," John Williams; "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Carter Burwell.

___

5:25 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best visual effects in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: "Blade Runner 2049," ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," ''Kong: Skull Island," ''Star Wars: The Last Jedi," ''War for the Planet of the Apes."

___

5:20 a.m.

The Oscar nominees for best cinematography in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: They are: Roger Deakins, "Blade Runner 2024"; Bruno Delbonnel, "Darkest Hour"; Hoyte van Hoytema, "Dunkirk"; Rachel Morrison, "Mudbound"; Dan Laustsen, "The Shape of Water."

___

5 a.m.

The Oscar nominations are about to begin.

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis will host a nominations special scheduled to begin at 5:22 a.m. that will reveal the film academy's selections for the best in filmmaking from performances to production design.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been teasing segments appearances by stars including Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek and Rebel Wilson in pre-recorded segments. The nominations in 24 categories will be split between two presentations, the first streamed on Oscars.com and Oscars.org, and the segment airing live on "Good Morning America."

The 90th annual Academy Awards will be presented in a Feb. 26 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on ABC.

___

2 a.m.

Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could make history.

Nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards will begin at 8:22 a.m. EST, with a second wave of nominees announced live on ABC's "Good Morning America" at 8:38 a.m. Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis will join John Bailey, president of the film academy, to announce the nominees.

While this year's Oscar race has been unusually wide-open, "The Shape of Water" has a chance to tie "All About Eve," ''Titanic" and "La La Land" with a record 14 nominations.

"Lady Bird" filmmaker Greta Gerwig is expected to be just the fifth woman nominated in the category. "Mudbound" cinematographer Rachel Morrison could also become the first woman ever nominated for best cinematography.

___

