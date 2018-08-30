Oskaloosa boy with cancer lives life to the fullest riding in a $3 million Ferrari

An 11-year-old Oskaloosa boy with terminal leukemia had his dream come true recently.

Caleb Hammond originally wished that he could get race car stickers for his coffin, but instead a Ferrari dealer from Florida gave the boy a chance to ride in a $3 million race car.

"I think it's amazing," Caleb said. "It's very loud, and I bet it's going to be pretty fast."

The boy doesn't know how much time he has left, but he does know he won't be spending it in a hospital.

Caleb's father Johns said, "I believe he made the right choice, to live it out doing what we're doing instead of lying in a hospital bed."

The car went full speed at 202 mph, lap after lap around the Iowa Speedway with Jody Coenen as Caleb's driver.

“We are just happy to provide the venue where he can come and do this and happy to have them here,” said David Hyatt, president of the Iowa Speedway. “For us, it’s kind of a thrill watching him smile.”

Caleb had one other dream on his bucket list--to watch a Geen Bay Packers game in person. On Wednesday, he and his family got to do just that with an invite from the team.