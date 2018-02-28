1 year anniversary: Ottawa and Naplate residents remember EF3 tornado that ruined dozens of homes

One year ago today, an EF3 tornado ripped through the small towns of Ottawa and Naplate, Illinois, which destroyed countless homes and buildings in the area. Now residents are remembering that day as a time when two communities came together.

It has been a long road to recovery, but residents remain strong and want to move forward. Residents like Carol Lebeau, remember the roaring tornado vividly.

"Until we started to see the cars flying up in the parking lot, that's when we went to the basements," Lebeau said. "But I don't want to go through this again, ever."

With dozens of homes and buildings destroyed, debris scattered for miles it was the two towns’ spirit that brought them together. That spirit and backbone were all behind the Naplate Mayor, Jim Rick, who died suddenly on February 4th at the age of 59. Now an entire village is remembering his legacy and strength, newly elected Mayor Gary Mooney, looks to follow in his footsteps.

"He loved this village, he was 100 percent Naplate, he loved this village, he was 100 percent Naplate," said Mooney.

With pictures on the wall at city hall, fresh parks and newly built homes they'll always remember this as a time, a stronger bond was created.

"We've all come a long ways, we've pitched in and we couldn't have done it without all the help and volunteers," Mooney said.

Also during their time of remembrance, the two communities also unveiled a stone on Ottawa Avenue, commemorating the moment the communities came together.

