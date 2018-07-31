Ottawa police urge residents to "shelter in place" after gas main break

Police in Ottawa are urging residents to stay in place until further notice due to a high-pressure gas main break.

The department posted to its Facebook page saying "If you're in the downtown area, please shelter in place until further notice." The department posted shortly before 9 a.m.

Police say residents need to avoid the area of LaSalle Street at the I&M Canal due to the break. TV-6 asked police if any injuries were reported and police could not release any further information.

This is a developing story and we will be updating with more information as it becomes available.