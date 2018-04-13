Over 130,000 pounds of Salisbury Steak recalled for possible bone contamination

If your family enjoys Salisbury steaks, there's a recall you should know about.

Conagra Brands Incorporated is recalling more than 135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak products.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service say the Banquet family-size six Salisbury steaks and brown gravy might be contaminated with bone and other materials.

There have been three reports of people suffering minor mouth injuries from the meat and several consumer complaints.

The affected items were produced on March 10th of this year and have a best by date of September 1, 2019, printed on the package.