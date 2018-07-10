Over 200 people sickened by Del Monte vegetable trays, company issues recall

Del Monte is recalling pre-packaged containers of fresh vegetables.

The recall involves Del Monte fresh produce vegetable trays sold in 6, 12, and 28-ounce clear, clamshell packaging.

There is a "best if enjoyed by" date of June 17, 2018.

The recalled trays contain fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots and dill dip.

A parasite known as Cyclosporiasis, which can cause an intestinal infection, is linked to the vegetable trays.

More than 200 people have been sickened in parts of Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan and at least seven people have been hospitalized.

The containers were sold at Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Demond's Sentry, Potash, Meehan's Country Market, Food Max and Peapod.

No deaths have been reported.

It's still unclear which of the ingredients is responsible for the outbreak.

You can find more information by visiting the CDC's website.