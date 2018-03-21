Over 30 cats have been removed from home in Des Moines

More than 30 cats have been removed from a home in Iowa after reports of filthy living conditions.

Investigators say so far they have taken 32 living and 17 dead felines from a house in Des Moines.

A spokesperson with Animal Rescue League says the removal has been difficult because several are living inside the home with the owner. Also, some of the cats are pregnant with the numbers fluctuating.

"It's still under investigation what our next steps will be so that's still up in the air," Animal Rescue League Josh Colvin said. "It's still up in the air hopefully we can get these guys placed in a good home at the end of it and that's our goal."

Animal Rescue League believes the owner suffers from a hoarding disorder and hopes he gives up the remaining animals.

The owner could face animals neglect charges, as well as failure to license and vaccinate.